Ocala woman wins $2 million from scratch-off days before birthday

Winning $2 million was the best birthday present ever for this Ocala woman.

Lamadrid Chang played the 100X The Cash scratch-off game and won the $2 million top prize just five days before turning 51, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Chang, of Ocala, chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,7800,000, officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased from Winn-Dixie at 184 Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the scratch-off game, according to officials.

The 100X the Cash game was launched in September 2020 and costs $10. According to officials, more than $294 million in cash prizes are up for grabs with the game.