Lottery winner targeted in robbery at hotel, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man and woman face charges after Palm Bay Police say the pair plotted to violently rob a man who recently won $50,000 from the Florida Lottery.

Police said April Norris, 32, and Brad Courson, 36, worked with another man to rob the victim at Comfort Suites Hotel on March 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim asked Norris to come to his hotel room. She was aware of the lottery win and explained that to Courson as he drove her to the hotel, investigators said. Courson told her to look for drugs and money while she was inside, records show.

Officers said Norris and the victim both fell asleep in the hotel, but Norris left the room early to meet up with Courson and another man, who investigators have not provided a name for.

The two men then went to the victim’s room and forced their way inside, punching and kicking him, according to police. Courson and the other man ransacked the room, taking the victim’s cellphone, $40 in cash, the man’s wallet and credit cards as well as some vitamin C pills, which the victim suspected the robbers believed to be crystal meth, records show.

According to police, the robbers were caught on a surveillance camera approaching and leaving the room as well as getting into and out of tan Toyota Corolla.

Police said the Corolla was spotted by an officer the next day, but the car took off when the officer tried to pull it over. Investigators said Courson was picked up a short time later walking in the area of Kiwi Drive and Fleming Grant Road, wearing some of the same clothing seen in the surveillance video from the hotel. The car was found nearby. Police said the victim’s credit cards and vitamin C pills were found inside.

Officers said they questioned Norris on March 19 and she admitted to the robbery plot. She was arrested Tuesday.

Both Norris and Courson face charges of home invasion robbery and aggravated battery. Police have not said whether they have any leads on the other man involved in the robbery.

