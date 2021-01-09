Apopka bank robbery suspect turns himself in

A bank robbery suspect turned himself in two hours after the crime, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Investigators said 32-year-old Levon Devon Duncan is facing the robbery charge after turn himself into the Mount Dora Police Department.

Duncan was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Police said Duncan is accused of robbing the Bank of America on Main Street in Apopka around 1 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers said Duncan passed a note to a teller demanding money.

Authorities said the teller complied and Duncan left the bank.

After leaving the bank, officers said Duncan turned himself into the MDPD.