Men wanted in Orange County kidnapping, armed robbery

Orange County deputies say they're looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping case.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they’re looking for two men who kidnapped a victim and forced him or her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Records show the crime happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 5403 W. Colonial Drive.

Surveillance photos show one man wearing camouflage pants, a backward hat and a black sweater with Army written on it in yellow letters. The other man was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Deputies have not yet released further details about the kidnapping and armed robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.