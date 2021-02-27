Men wanted in Orange County kidnapping, armed robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they’re looking for two men who kidnapped a victim and forced him or her to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Records show the crime happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 5403 W. Colonial Drive.
Surveillance photos show one man wearing camouflage pants, a backward hat and a black sweater with Army written on it in yellow letters. The other man was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Deputies have not yet released further details about the kidnapping and armed robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
CAN YOU ID? On 2/23 at 6:00 AM, an armed robbery and kidnapping occurred at 5403 W. Colonial Dr. The depicted suspects forced the victim into a vehicle and then drove victim to a ATM to withdraw money. If you have any info, please call @CrimelineFL 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/ZnnRMzr9Hh— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2021