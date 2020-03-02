2 teens arrested in armed robberies at Kissimmee ATM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two teens, ages 15 and 17, were arrested in connection with armed robberies at an ATM in Kissimmee, deputies said.

Victor Jahniel Velazquez and Tazwell Degaberto Berrios were arrested on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, armed carjacking, armed kidnapping and petit theft.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Velazquez and Berrios committed two armed robberies, one in late January and the other in early February, at the Bank of America at 35 S. Doverplum Ave. in Kissimmee.

In both robberies, the victims were robbed at the ATM and then driven out of the area by the suspects, deputies said.

Detectives said an investigation led them to Velazquez, who cooperated with authorities.

Detectives also learned that Berrios fled to Philadelphia, where he was arrested on Feb. 28.

No other details have been released.