2 armed robberies reported at same Bank of America ATM days apart, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two armed robberies have been reported at the same Bank of America ATM days apart and now, Osceola County deputies say they’re looking for the culprits.

Deputies said the first incident happened on Jan. 29 around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Bank of America on Doverplum Avenue in Kissimmee.

Two armed males wearing masks approached the victim, forced the victim to withdraw money from the ATM and then made the victim get into their vehicle, records show.

[RELATED: 7 ways to stay safe while using an ATM]

The gunmen drove the victim out of the area then fled on foot, according to a news release.

An identical incident was reported at the same bank around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said in that case, the victim was also forced to withdraw cash then forced into a vehicle and driven out of the area.

No arrests have been made.

The first gunman is described as being between 5′7″ and 5′10″ tall with a thin build and light facial hair. The second culprit is tall with a medium build. Both were wearing hoodies and pants.

Deputies urged members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious when using an ATM.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.