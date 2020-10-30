Video: Woman robbed after using ATM, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re looking for the men or teens who stole a woman’s purse after she used an ATM last week.

According to the report, the victim completed a transaction at the Bank of America ATM on South Kirkman Road on Oct. 21 and was waiting for a rideshare vehicle when a 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200 parked near here.

Video shows that after an unknown amount of time, two masked males got out of the Chrysler and one of them snatched the woman’s purse before they both got back into the car and fled the scene.

Police said the culprit who stole the victim’s purse is possibly in his late teens to early 20s and had a thin build. The driver of the vehicle was described in a news release as a heavy-set female with long hair.

The suspect car had a temporary tag on it that began with CYS, records show.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the police department’s robbery unit at 407-246-2491 or 321-235-530.