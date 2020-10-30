COVID-19 cases close early voting location in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections has temporarily closed the Palm Bay Administrative Office after election workers tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said the move was made out of an abundance of caution after consultation with the Department of Health. A news release from Scott’s office did not say how many workers tested positive.

Scott said voters did not have direct exposure with those who tested positive for COVID-19 because of safety measure at the polling place, including half-inch ballistic glass between workers and voters.

[TRENDING: Presidential candidates visit Florida amid rising COVID-19 cases| Iconic Parliament House plans to close | Trends emerging in Orange County’s early voting numbers]

“We have been maintaining stringent safety protocols since the Presidential Preference Primary in March,” Scott said. “It is a tribute to our strict safety measures that we have been able to process almost a half a million voters through the election process this year before having our first positive case.”

Early voting will continue at nine other sites. A complete list of Brevard’s early voting sites is available at VoteBrevard.gov.