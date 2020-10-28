Iconic Orlando gay bar Parliament House plans to close

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Iconic Orlando gay bar Parliament House will close next week, but the owners say they have plans for the future.

The nightclub will close on Monday, according to Parliament House’s Facebook post.

Officials said they tried to secure financing to renovate the existing property.

“Unfortunately, that fight ended today with no deal,” according to a statement from the nightclub.

A statement from the Parliament House says they will never forget the memories made in the past 45 years.

“Our community showed up in thousands to celebrate marriage equality in the United States. We gathered to mourn the loss of our friends at Pulse Nightclub. We came out for countless concerts, pageants, plays, musicals, and events,” the statement reads.

It was never about the building, according to the statement.

“It’s about the people. And although our location may be changing, we hope you will follow us to our next destination here in Orlando.”

The Parliament House said updates about future plans will be shared.