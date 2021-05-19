Ocala police searching for 2 more suspects in shovel attack

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department is looking for two more suspects who are accused of beating and robbing a man earlier this month.

The department is searching for 32-year-old Darrielle Murphy and 33-year-old Keshana Oliver, two of the three suspects in the case.

[TRENDING: Video shows man trying to kidnap Fla. girl | Deputy guilty of planting drugs in cars | ‘Hangry’ gator chases Wendy’s customers]

According to police, officers responded to a call on May 2 that a 48-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat and shovel by three people in the 2000 block of W. State Road 40. The department said the suspects robbed the man of his wallet and money.

Ad

The man had multiple skull injuries and fractured vertebrae as a result of the beating, according to police. According to an arrest affidavit, the man was placed in a medically induced coma when he was taken to the hospital due to his injuries.

The report says once the man was out of the coma, he told police that Murphy was mad at him because Murphy wanted to marry his girlfriend and the victim did not approve.

Officials said they were able to identify Murphy, Oliver and 19-year-old Jakecio Pollard as the three suspects. Pollard has already been arrested and faces robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted felony murder charges.

Murphy and Oliver face the same charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County to submit an anonymous tip at 352-368-7867.