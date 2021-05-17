Troopers work to ID woman killed in Marion County motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 7:15 p.m. at NE 127th Street Road near NE 230th Avenue.

The FHP said the woman was driving a motorcycle north on NE 127th Street Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road. Troopers said the bike overturned, ejecting the woman, who was not wearing a helmet, from the motorcycle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The victim has not yet been identified, according to an FHP report.