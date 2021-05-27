Woman plays dead to escape man choking her, Marion deputies say

Woman plays dead to escape man choking her, deputies release video of pursuit with suspect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say a woman played dead to escape the man who was choking her Wednesday and after the attack, the suspect crashed his vehicle attempting to flee arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Douglas Bishop, 29, is accused of grabbing the woman by the hair and slapping her with the back of his hand. The incident occurred while the victim and suspect were inside a vehicle.

The victim told deputies she attempted to get out of the vehicle but Bishop pulled her hair throwing her onto her back.

Deputies said Bishop started to choke the victim and the woman decided to play dead in an attempt to end the attack.

The sheriff’s office said Bishop got up and left once the woman pretended to be dead.

She was able to make a call for help once he left, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office and investigators in an Air-One helicopter started the search for Bishop and he was spotted going southbound on Southwest 60th Avenue.

Investigators said deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Bishop drove away down West Highway 40, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Bishop ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Three people in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bishop was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect has been arrested for violent behavior before, according to deputies.

He is facing charges of battery by strangulation and aggravated fleeing/eluding.