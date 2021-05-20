Masks will be optional during summer classes at Marion County Public Schools

A group in Marion County is forming their own education pods called Virtual Learning Camps, or VLCs. Unlike the pods, VLCs are free and the students learn online through the Marion County Public School system.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Students will not be required to wear face coverings or masks during summer classes at Marion County Public Schools after a unanimous vote from the school board.

Summer school operations in the district have nearly 5,800 students enrolled and begins June 1.

Students who wish to continue wearing masks can do so but school district officials say teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria staff will not be enforcing mask wearing.

Students will be required to mask up when they visit the school health clinic.

The decision was made while considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidelines on mask wearing making it optional for those people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school board also considered the county’s declining number of new infections.

COVID-19 testing for students and employees will continue to be available to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision regarding masks for the upcoming school year starting Aug. 10 will be discussed in the coming weeks, according to the school district.