Should students be allowed to not wear masks for next school year? Community members, schools give thoughts

While we could see schools reopen more this fall, the CDC is saying it’s not yet changing its guidance on face coverings at schools, mainly because most kids are not fully vaccinated.

One parent said it’s way too soon to ditch face coverings in schools.

“I think my son and all kids should continue to wear masks until we are 100% sure this pandemic is over,” said A.G. Waseem, whose son attends West Orange High School.

Waseem said what matters most is making sure his son is safe, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

“You may not get it,” he said. “You may be a person that asymptomatic, but you can transfer it to someone else and it could possibly potentially be fatal for them.”

It’s why he supports the CDC, which as of now is still recommending that kids wear a face covering in school, including those who are vaccinated.

The CDC director weighed in Sunday morning.

“We will not be changing our guidance for the end of the school year, most kids will not be vaccinated or fully vaccinated before the end of this year and we’re going to work on updating our school guidance,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

Ad

And now as the CDC is still working on guidance for next year and even for camps this summer, many Central Florida school districts are reviewing its policies too.

Seminole County and Brevard County school leaders said they will discuss safety plans for next school year at a meeting next month.

Marion County school leaders saying they’ll also be discussing it further, but have already modified its face covering policy to make them optional when outside.

Flagler County school leaders said earlier this month that barring a significant increase in cases, face coverings will be optional for next school year.