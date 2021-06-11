VIDEO: Marion deputies arrest teen, woman accused in carjacking after 2 chases

Marion County deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman accused of carjacking a man at a gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman accused of carjacking a man at a gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.

Milad Boroojeni and Tanya Denson were caught in two separate pursuits, according to deputies.

The victim said Denson and Boroojeni approached him while he was putting air in a spare tire at the Kwik King on NW 44th Avenue in Ocala.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Kwik King in the 5800 block of NW... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 11, 2021

Denson asked the victim questions and Boroojeni started touching the vehicle’s door handle, according to deputies. Investigators said the victim told Boroojeni it was his vehicle and Boorojeni lifted his shirt eluding to having a weapon in his waistband and told the victim it was his car now.

The sheriff’s office said the pair got in the vehicle and drove off.

[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]

Ad

Investigators said they found the stolen car at a Pilot on Highway 484. Once they located the car, Boroojeni intentionally rammed the driver’s side door of a deputy’s car and ran but was quickly caught.

Denson switched seats in the car and drove away from deputies. She eventually stopped driving and exited the stolen vehicle, according to deputies. She was quickly arrested.

Boroojeni is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, carjacking with a gun and resisting arrest.

Denson is facing charges of aggravated fleeing with damage and carjacking with a gun.