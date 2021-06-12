Driver killed after tree falls on pickup truck on State Road 40 in Lake County

A driver was killed after a tree fell on a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed after a tree fell on a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver was heading westbound and the tree crushed the pickup.

Troopers aid the 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at the moment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.