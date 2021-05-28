Clear icon
Man dies in crash with pole, trailer, home in Marion, troopers say

FHP says man initially failed to follow curve in road

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Marion County
Traffic
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday night when his SUV crashed into a pole, a parked trailer and a home in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on NW 193rd Street near NW 60th Avenue when he approached a curve and failed to follow it.

Once he failed to negotiate the turn, the FHP said the man drove off the road and hit a utility pole in the median. Then, the vehicle continued eastbound and hit a parked trailer and a home, according to troopers.

The FHP said the man was pronounced dead by first responders.

The man has not yet been identified by authorities.

