Partly Cloudy icon
93º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over deadly crash on SR-528 in Orange County

1 killed in Orange County crash involving overturned septic truck on SR-528, troopers say | 2 westbound lanes blocked Wednesday afternoon

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Orange County
Photo does not have a caption

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on State Road 528 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 26, just past the Dallas toll plaza.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

As of 3:45 p.m., two westbound lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.

Exact details of the crash have yet to be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: