Port Orange man, 60, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Volusia County

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 60-year-old Port Orange man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:15 a.m. on I-95 north near mile marker 260.

The FHP said the man was driving a motorcycle ahead of a car and SUV.

The motorcyclist and car driver slowed to avoid aluminum debris in the roadway, but the SUV driver did not and struck the back of the car, troopers said.

The car then hit the motorcycle, ejecting the Port Orange man, who died at a hospital, according to an FHP report.

The car driver, a 60-year-old Port Orange man, and the SUV driver, a 25-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman, suffered minor injuries, the FHP report stated.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report.

An investigation is ongoing.