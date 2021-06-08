Ocala man struck, killed after laying down motorcycle on SR-40, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed after laying down his bike in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened at 5:16 p.m. Saturday on State Road 40 near State Road 19.

[TRENDING: Amazon Sidewalk launches, sharing your internet | Fastly causes widespread internet outage | Man wanted in slaying shoots himself in store]

The FHP said an Ocala man was driving a 2006 Suzuki west on S.R. 40 when he laid the bike down while riding through a curve. The motorcycle traveled into the eastbound lane and was struck by the wheels of a trailer being pulled by a 2016 Dodge Ram, troopers said.

Ad

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old man, and his passenger, a 74-year-old man, both of Georgia, suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.