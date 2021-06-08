Special Olympics a year away, thousands of athletes expected to compete in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are still a year away but Orlando is already preparing for the big games.

Mayor Buddy Dyer read an official proclamation on Tuesday at Exploria Stadium where opening ceremonies are set for next summer.

2022 Special Olympics President and CEO, Joe Dzaluk, said the Special Olympics will offer the most number of sports ever in its history with more athletes participating next year.

He said that 5,000 athletes and coaches from all over the country and the Caribbean will unite for the event.

It was also an exciting moment for several local athletes. The OCA Eagles got an official invite to the 2022 Special Olympics to represent the state of Florida.

OCA is an organization dedicated to training and coaching special needs athletes in the Orange County area.

“We are first proud to be the host but incredibly proud of our athletes. These athletes train year-round and I was just complimenting them how they’ve trained throughout the pandemic and staying in great, great, fitness you can hear them out in the field they are having a great time celebrating and that’s what really it is about,” Sherry Wheelock, President & CEO Special Olympics Florida said.

The 2022 Special Olympics will take place from June 5 - June 12, 2022 in Orlando.