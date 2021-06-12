Seeing smoke? Firefighters work to contain 1,000-acre brush fire in Volusia County

A bulldozer working to contain a 1,000-acre brush fire in Volusia County on June 12, 2021. (Image: Florida Fire Service)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews were battling a 1,000-acre brush fire Saturday evening near New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire was reported near Possum Camp Road and was 25% contained as of 7 p.m., according to Volusia County Fire Rescue officials.

The exact size of the fire was unknown but was not threatening any buildings or homes.

“Acreage numbers are an estimate until Wildland Firefighters can get all the way around the fire to accurately give acreage,” Florida Forest Service said in a tweet.

Eight bulldozers and four firefighting helicopters responded to contain the blaze.

