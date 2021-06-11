Brush fire closes Wickham Park in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Wickham Park in Melbourne remains closed Friday to pedestrians and vehicles due to high winds leading to possible flare ups from a recent brush fire.

Brevard County Parks and Recreation officials closed the park saying there is ongoing smoldering and hot spots that could flare up fueled by high winds expected Friday afternoon. The closure does not affect the Wickham Park campground. Campers can still come and go from the park.

[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]

Ad

According to the Florida Fire Service, the brush fire broke out Thursday evening and was 100% contained by 10 p.m.

The Brevard County Fire Department, Melbourne Fire and FFS responded to the brush fire.

The Melbourne Fire Department remains on site Friday to monitor the situation, officials said.