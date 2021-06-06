Brevard Schools employees to receive one-time $1,000 payment following ‘unique’ school year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools announced it would make a one-time payment of $1,000 to all of its employees following a year that “brought unique challenges” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district said this payment is to recognize all employees “for their unwavering commitment” that made the school year that just ended “a success.”

Employees will be receiving the payment as part of payroll this summer, according to the district.

“BPS teachers, staff and administrators have worked tirelessly this school year and in a unique year we wanted to provide a unique recognition for all of them,” School Board Chair Misty Belford said in a release. “Our ability to save district money over the past several months put us in the position to do this and we could not be any happier.”

Brevard Schools said it partnered with the Brevard Federation of Teachers, Local 1010 of the International Union of Painters & Allied Traders, and Brevard Association of School Administrators to be able to provide the one-time payment.

The school year recently wrapped up with the school board ultimately deciding to move forward with making masks optional starting over the summer.

Despite the mask change, the district said safety protocols, including enhanced cleaning, will remain in place. Officials said the district will offer Brevard Virtual School for those who feel more comfortable with the option. Parents can enroll their students through June 16.