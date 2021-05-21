Mask debate: Brevard school board holds special meeting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Many schools are reevaluating mask policies for the upcoming school year, and Brevard Public Schools will discuss the hot topic Friday.

The district has seen protests, with many calling on the board to drop the requirement for students to wear masks, even before the end of this school year on June 3.

The debate has been playing out across the state, with tempers flaring and some meetings turning into shouting matches.

In Palm Beach County earlier this week, more than 100 parents turned out, with one man yelling, “Stop trying to incite division among us. We are Americans first and we will always be free.”

Most recently, Marion County’s school board unanimously voted to make masks optional for summer classes. The decision regarding masks for the upcoming school year starting Aug. 10 will be discussed in the coming weeks, according to the school district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already called for masks to be optional in all schools by the fall. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order that suspends COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.