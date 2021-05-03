Central Florida schools don’t plan to do away with mask mandates just yet

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Monday suspending all COVID-19 restrictions enacted by local governments, including mask mandates, Central Florida school districts are still reacting to the news and determining how to move forward.

The governor’s executive order, available here, says that all COVID-19 emergency orders issued before July 1 are invalidated.

[TRENDING: Video shows 6-year-old getting paddled in school | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

DeSantis clarified that these rules apply only to government and still allow private businesses, such as grocery stores or theme parks, to continue putting masking rules in place.

The Florida Department of Education issued a clarification of its own Monday evening, saying that the two executive orders the governor issued don’t impact campuses.

“Questions have arisen over the impacts of the Executive Orders EO-21-101, which is not effective until July 1, 2021, and EO-21-102, which is effective immediately. To clarify, EO-21-102 only impacts city and county governments, and does not impact school districts and individual schools. Moreover, EO-21-101 and EO-21-102 only impacts restrictive COVID-19 orders/ordinances that are adopted through emergency enactment. Neither EO-21-101 nor EO-21-102 impact any school district’s policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year,” the agency said in a statement.

Ad

With the academic year set to end before the month is over, local education leaders said they don’t have plans to change their coronavirus safety precautions before the semester ends as of now.

News 6 contacted school districts for their reactions to the governor’s move on Monday. Below are their responses.