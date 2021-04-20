Flagler County schools won’t offer RemoteLive option next year

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Schools is doing away with its hybrid learning option, created to help students during the coronavirus pandemic, starting in the 2021-22 academic year.

RemoteLive will still be available the fourth quarter of this academic year. It allows students to learn at home virtually while still following the school bell schedule. It also allows them to participate in clubs, sports and other after school activities.

“Our teachers, staff, and administrators worked tirelessly to stand up three district learning options for our families this past year. However, we know the majority of our students perform best when they are physically in our classrooms. Therefore, we feel it best to offer two options for the next school year. Option one is in-person, face-to-face at the student’s home zoned school or school of choice. Option two is for those students who would rather learn virtually through our iFlagler program,” Flagler Schools Superintendent Mittelstadt said in a news release. “We still have the fourth quarter to complete for this school year, but I wanted to give our parents this information as soon as possible so they may begin planning for the next school year.”

The iFlagler program is another virtual learning option in which students learn at their own pace and set their own schedules.

June 3 will be the last day of school for students this academic year. The next semester begins Aug. 10.

School districts in Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties have also decided to do away with the hybrid learning option when the new academic year commences.

Orange County Public Schools told News 6 its LaunchEd@Home model would only be offered in the fall if there is an extension of an emergency order set to expire this summer. The school district said it is waiting for more information regarding the order.

