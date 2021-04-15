Local News

Volusia Schools will not offer hybrid learning next school year

District will still offer an online option

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Volusia County
,
education

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Public Schools will not offer Volusia Live next school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz.

Volusia Live offered online learning in sync with on-campus schedules, unlike virtual school which is independent of a school schedule.

The district will still offer an online option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents will be able to enroll their child in a face-to-face learning option or they can enroll their child in Volusia Online Learning as a full-time student, according to Fritz.

Any parent interested in enrolling their child in Volusia Online Learning can click this link, the deadline to apply is July 18.

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Anyone with questions about the learning options can call 386-506-0014.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: