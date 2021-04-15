Volusia Schools will not offer hybrid learning next school year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Public Schools will not offer Volusia Live next school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz.

Volusia Live offered online learning in sync with on-campus schedules, unlike virtual school which is independent of a school schedule.

The district will still offer an online option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents will be able to enroll their child in a face-to-face learning option or they can enroll their child in Volusia Online Learning as a full-time student, according to Fritz.

Any parent interested in enrolling their child in Volusia Online Learning can click this link, the deadline to apply is July 18.

Anyone with questions about the learning options can call 386-506-0014.