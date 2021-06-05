Missing 13-year-old Florida girl’s remains found during search, deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a missing 13-year-old Florida girl have been found during a search earlier this week, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said during a search on Wednesday, the remains were found and preliminarily identified as Delia Young.

A missing child alert was issued May 20 for the girl, who was last seen a week prior in a Gainesville neighborhood, authorities said.

Two women were arrested on May 26 and 27 in connection to Delia Young’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office said Marian G. Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 42, were arrested on manslaughter and other charges in the case. At the time, authorities believed Delia Young to be dead.

Williams and Young face charges of manslaughter, deprivation of medical care and tampering with or destroying evidence. Williams also faces a child neglect charge, while Young has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.