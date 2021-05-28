2 arrested in disappearance of 13-year-old Florida girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two women were arrested this week in connection with the disappearance of a missing 13-year-old Florida girl.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Marian G. Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 42, were arrested Wednesday, and Delia Young has still not been located.

Williams and Young face charges of manslaughter, deprivation of medical care and tampering with or destroying evidence. Williams also faces a child neglect charge, while Young has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Sheriff’s officials have not provided any other details about the manslaughter charges.

Williams and Young are being held in the Alachua County Jail.

A missing child alert was issued May 20 for Young, who last seen a week prior in a Gainesville neighborhood, authorities said.

Young was last seen wearing blue pajamas and carrying a pink purse.

Young is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.