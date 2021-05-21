Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Florida girl.
Investigators tweeted Thursday night that Delia Young was last seen a week ago in an Alachua County neighborhood.
Young was last seen in Gainesville on May 14. She was wearing blue pajamas and carrying a pink purse.
Young is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 75 pounds.
Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.
Please share this post!— FDLE (@fdlepio) May 20, 2021
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Delia Young last seen in Gainesville. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911. pic.twitter.com/SQ3s8KpGoe