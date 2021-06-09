Brevard Zoo infant sloth thriving in specialized care after being rejected by mother

A Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth born at Brevard Zoo on May 12 is receiving specialized care after being rejected by its mother.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A baby sloth born less than a month ago is receiving specialized care at Brevard Zoo after its mother rejected it, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The young Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, or southern two-toed sloth, was taken into specialized care after its mother, Tango, showed a lack of interest in caring for it, said Alyssa Simon.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

Ad

As one of the sloth’s primary caretakers, Simon said she and other staff members watched the infant throughout the day on May 12 when it was born, then made the decision to separate it when Tango wasn’t feeding it and caring for it.

After providing it with the care it needed, they attempted to reunite the pair the next day. The attempts that day were unsuccessful, and the team made the decision to hand-rear the infant.

In specialized care, the sloth is bottle-fed goat’s milk every three hours, and the staff provides it with stuffed animals to cling to as it would its mother, zoo officials said.

At less than a month old, the staff has not chosen a name for it yet, and they do not know its sex.

Staff members at the Brevard Zoo give this rejected baby sloth stuffed animals to cling to like it would its mother. (Brevard Zoo)

A group of zoo staff members, including Simon and the zoo’s curator, Lauren Hinson, will continue to care for it until they determine it ready to be placed in a public enclosure within the zoo. Simon said this could take months.

Ad

“It’ll be a while, because she’s just so small,” Simon said.

She said she thinks the sloth will thrive despite its rough start to life.

“She’s doing great behind the scenes, and hopefully she’ll continue to do well,” she said.

This sloth is not the zoo’s first infant sloth to be raised in specialized care.

In 2018, Tango gave birth to Lorenzo and showed a similar lack of interest in caring for him. Zoo staff made the decision to hand-rear him.

Simon said he didn’t “make his debut” until he was a couple months old, and it wasn’t until he was about 8 months old that he was transferred to an enclosure viewable to the public.

“Lorenzo is doing wonderfully,” Simon said. “He is a very happy sloth. He is thriving, and I anticipate the same for his little (sibling). I think they’re both going to be great.”

This is the zoo’s second sloth to be born this year. Indie was born on April 8 to Tango’s mother Sammy. Both mother and infant can be viewed by guests in the Rainforest Revealed section of the zoo.

Ad

The Brevard Zoo is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 9 a.m. admission available to members. Online ticket reservation is required to limit guest capacity and masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated visitors.