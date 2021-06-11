15-year-old who fatally shot 2 teenage boys ‘wanted to kill someone,’ Sumter deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy who fatally shot two other teens did it because he didn’t like one of the victims and he just “wanted to kill someone,” according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show the bodies of Preston Wayne Nixon, 16, and Isaiah Alexander Nelson, 17, were found dumped on the side of County Road 219 around 5 a.m. on May 12.

[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]

Ad

Not long after the discovery, deputies said both boys were shot and that they likely knew the culprit.

Both teens were homeschooled at the time of their deaths and were not enrolled in Sumter County Public Schools.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a video update saying that a 15-year-old boy who was already in a juvenile justice facility is facing charges in connection with the double homicide.

“This is a very sad case and our investigation revealed that the only motivation for this senseless crime was that (the suspect) did not like one of the victims and wanted to kill someone,” chief deputy Chris Hayworth said.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

“The case is still ongoing in the sense that the prosecution phase has begun and our job is not done until we get justice for Isaiah and Preston,” Hayworth said.