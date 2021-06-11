2 teens shot at Ocala apartments

OCALA, Fla. – Two teens were shot late Thursday at an Ocala apartment complex, police said.

The double shooting was reported just before midnight at the Parkside Green Apartments on NW 2nd Street.

Ocala police said officers received reports of multiple shots fired and found a boy and girl suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that was leaving the complex.

The ages of the victims have not been released, but police said they’re in their mid-teens.

The teens were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No information about the suspected shooter has been released.