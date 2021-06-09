2 teens face murder charges in shooting death of 17-year-old at park, Polk sheriff’s office says

Taigur Taguri, 17, was shot and killed Monday in Gordon Heights Park near Bartow.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds on Tuesday for the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Investigators said the two teens were found at a home on Gause Street in Bartow near Gordon Heights Park, where the shooting happened on Monday.

Both teens face a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Taigur Taguri was shot and killed at the park. According to a news release, Taguri had been with a girl in Lakeland earlier in the evening but asked her if she wanted to go for a ride in his red Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Victim's red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The pair ended up at the park where Taguri informed the girl he was going to sell some marijuana to some people, according to deputies.

The girl told investigators several males approached the truck, opened the doors and shot Taguri. The girl was not hurt, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to provide an update on the arrests Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. This story will be updated following that news conference.