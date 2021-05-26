Several people shot during argument in Winter Garden, police say

Winter Garden police say several people were shot outside a home on Horizon Street on May 26, 2021.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police say “several” people were shot during an argument outside of a home but they haven’t provided details on how many victims there are or the extent of their injuries.

Records show the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Horizon Street as several people were arguing about an unknown topic.

Police said they located “several” victims in the front yard of the home and took them to Orlando Regional Medical Center and that other subjects who were shot were taken to area hospitals by other individuals.

Winter Garden police say several people were shot outside a home on Horizon Street on May 26, 2021. (Sky 6)

“Information on the victims and their injuries are not being released at this time. Investigators are currently working several leads in the investigation, and our department is not releasing an more additional information at this time,” the department wrote in a news release.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed dozens of yellow evidence markers outside the home and a blue car with bullet holes in it.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or Crime at 800-423-TIPS.