Arrest made in deadly Mother’s Day shooting, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they have the man responsible for shooting and killing a woman on Mother’s Day.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Dimity Lamont Pearson, 39, on Tuesday.

Investigators said Pearson shot and killed Tyi Frances Regina Faison, 30, near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and 6th Street around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Deputies have not said whether the accused killer and the victim knew each other or what might have been the motive for the deadly shooting.

Pearson faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.