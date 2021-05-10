Woman shot, killed on Mother’s Day in Orange County identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in a Mother’s Day shooting at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and 6th Street.

Investigators said Tyi Frances Regina Faison was shot and killed around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

[TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills]

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies arrived at the intersection for a “man down call.”

Ad

Deputies have not said what might have led up to the shooting and no information on a possible suspect has been released.