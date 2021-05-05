Partly Cloudy icon
3 children among 6 injured in Orange County crash

Wreck investigated at Daetwyler and Jetport drives in Orlando

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Six people, including three children, were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, officials said.

The crash happened at Daetwyler and Jetport drives, northwest of Orlando International Airport.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that two children were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as trauma patients and another child was taken to the same hospital. Two other victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, and one person was assessed at the scene, officials said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

