3 children among 6 injured in Orange County crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Six people, including three children, were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, officials said.

The crash happened at Daetwyler and Jetport drives, northwest of Orlando International Airport.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that two children were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as trauma patients and another child was taken to the same hospital. Two other victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, and one person was assessed at the scene, officials said.

Ad

Details about the crash have not been released.

@OCFireRescue working an ax/injuries. 6 patients. 2 pediatric trauma to Arnold Palmer. 1 patient to Arnold Palmer. 2 pts to ORMC. 1 being assessed on scene. Daetwyler and Jetport — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 5, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.