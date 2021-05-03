Florida’s Fourth Estate: Troopers risk lives stopping drivers going over 100 mph

Many people have used their new found time during the pandemic to learn new things.

Some people took online classes to learn how to speak another language. Others dusted off old musical instruments and tuned up their mediocre skill in the unlikely event they find themselves in the middle of a battle with Kenny G.

Then are those who began to drive as if they were suddenly given a shot to compete in the Daytona 500 and used Florida’s highways as a practice course.

What in the world was happening? To get some answers Florida’s Fourth Estate’s hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden spoke with Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes who says she has seen some dangerous things on the roadways during the pandemic.

Most of those things involve people losing their minds behind the wheel.

Montes said while there were fewer drivers on the road and less congestion, some drivers used the opportunity to bring out their inner lead foot and drive fast. Really fast. Dangerously fast.

One driver was clocked driving twice the speed limit.

