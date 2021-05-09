4 taken to hospital following Orange County crash, fire rescue says

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Four people were taken to the hospital after crews responded to a crash on Silver Star Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue officials said the crash happened in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road in Pine Hills.

According to officials, four people were transported to hospitals to be treated, including one trauma patient.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or what the cause of the crash is.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.