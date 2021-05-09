Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Homicide investigation shuts down part of South Orange Avenue, sheriff’s office says

South Orange closed from Taft Vineland Road to 6th Street

Tags: 
Orange County
,
Crime
Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy
Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation has part of South Orange Avenue shut down early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the intersection of South Orange and 6th Street around 6:20 a.m. and found a woman dead.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills | Watch again: SpaceX Starlink launch]

The sheriff’s office said South Orange is closed from Taft Vineland Road to 6th Street. Drivers are asked to take Orange Blossom Trail as an alternate route at this time.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.