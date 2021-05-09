Homicide investigation shuts down part of South Orange Avenue, sheriff’s office says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation has part of South Orange Avenue shut down early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the intersection of South Orange and 6th Street around 6:20 a.m. and found a woman dead.

The sheriff’s office said South Orange is closed from Taft Vineland Road to 6th Street. Drivers are asked to take Orange Blossom Trail as an alternate route at this time.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.