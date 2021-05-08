Homicide investigation underway after woman is found shot, Orange County deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot overnight Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Lecon Branch Court, in a neighborhood off Dean Road, around 12:42 a.m.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Woman identified in fatal Lee Rd. crash | Man dies after he is dragged under trailer]

Ad

A woman in her 30s was found shot, according to deputies, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The sheriff’s office said there was no information on a suspect, but the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.