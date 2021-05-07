Man dies in Holly Hill after he is dragged under trailer, troopers say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Volusia County Friday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. when an RV pulling a car trailer hit a man on Linda Lane.

Investigators said the man was unknowingly dragged by the trailer until the driver of the RV pulled into a parking lot in the area of Nova Road and LPGA Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name or age was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.