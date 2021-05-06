Man shot, killed at Holly Hill business, police say

The business were a man was shot and killed in Holly Hill, according to police.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in a Holly Hill business Thursday, according to police.

Officers with the Holly Hill Police Department responded to the business at 433 Walker Street at 1:35 p.m. in regards to a person shot.

Officers said they found the victim dead inside Unit No. 1G.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Police said they secured one person on scene but did not say if the person being detained shot the victim. There are no outstanding persons of interest, according to the department.

Ad

The victim has not been identified yet, police said.

No other information was immediately available from authorities.