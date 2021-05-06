Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man shot, killed at Holly Hill business, police say

Victim has not been identified

The business were a man was shot and killed in Holly Hill, according to police.
The business were a man was shot and killed in Holly Hill, according to police. (WKMG 2021)

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in a Holly Hill business Thursday, according to police.

Officers with the Holly Hill Police Department responded to the business at 433 Walker Street at 1:35 p.m. in regards to a person shot.

Officers said they found the victim dead inside Unit No. 1G.

Police said they secured one person on scene but did not say if the person being detained shot the victim. There are no outstanding persons of interest, according to the department.

The victim has not been identified yet, police said.

No other information was immediately available from authorities.

