3-year-old dolphin rescued, relocated from Volusia County creek

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old bottlenose dolphin was rescued by several teams from Spruce Creek in Volusia County and relocated back to the Halifax River Wednesday, according to Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute.

The institute said with the help from SeaWorld, Volusia County Environmental Management, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, Blue World Research Institute and the University of Florida, they were able to rescue the trapped dolphin nicknamed “Maggie-May.”

People in the area of Spruce Creek reported the dolphin was alone west of the railroad bridge in an area where dolphins are not typically seen, according to the release.

Researchers then monitored the dolphin to see if it could make its way “back home into the main Intracoastal Waterway.” The institute said teams then stepped in once they determined it was not able to move past the bridge.

Since 2008, the institute said “Maggie-May” and her mom are well-known among its researchers.

“We were thrilled to see the young dolphin socializing with other dolphins and reunited with her mother,” said Wendy Noke Durden, research scientist at HSWRI, in a release.

Researchers said the two dolphins will remain under observation over the next few months to make sure “Maggie-May” continues to do well.