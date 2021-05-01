Volusia deputies searching for missing man with medical condition

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with a medical condition who was last seen Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Anthony Antolino was reported missing Saturday, though he was last seen Wednesday at a Deltona address on Commerce Avenue.

Antolino has a medical condition that is raising concerns for his well-being, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.