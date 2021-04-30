Osceola deputies searching for missing 45-year-old man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 45-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Robert James Bowen was last seen around 8:20 p.m. in the area of 402 Simpson Road.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

Bowen is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ad

He was wearing a gray shirt, a burgundy jacket and plaid pajama pants when he went missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at 407-348-2222.