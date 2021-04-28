Partly Cloudy icon
92º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando police locate missing 73-year-old veteran

Allen Bartz went missing April 20

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Orange County
Allen Bartz. (Image: Orlando Police Department)
Allen Bartz. (Image: Orlando Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla.UPDATE: Orlando police say Allen Bartz has been found safe.

Original story below:

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 73-year-old veteran who was last seen on April 20.

Police said Allen Bartz was last seen at a bus stop near McDonald’s off West Colonial Drive.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Bartz was in a blue and white button down shirt with a white shirt underneath, tan pants and black shoes when he went missing, according to the department. He also uses a cane to walk.

Anyone with information or has seen him is asked to call 321-235-5300.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: