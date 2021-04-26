Hearing set for convicted killer Markeith Loyd in death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd is expected in a courtroom Monday as a hearing is scheduled in the murder case involving the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

According to court documents, Judge Leticia Marques will address 16 items during the hearing.

Several motions on the docket are about jury selection and instruction for when the trial eventually begins.

Last year, a decision was made to delay the start of the trial due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Marques said COVID-19 caused “hundreds of cases” to be backed up and jurors would be asked to wear clear masks when trials resume.

Loyd was convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon during a shooting outside her home in December 2016.